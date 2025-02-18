Impaired driving suspected in two-vehicle crash on SR 524

Impaired driving is suspected in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 524 in Bothell that sent two drivers to Everett’s Providence Medical Center with injuries Monday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 26-year-old Lynnwood man was driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on SR 524 approaching North Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday when he veered into oncoming traffic. He struck an eastbound Dodge Charger driven by a 24-year-old Lake Stevens woman.

Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway, fully blocking SR 524, the state patrol said.