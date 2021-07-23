Improvements coming for those headed to Seattle’s stadium areas

Work is now underway on the final project of the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program, which will build a new Railroad Way and make other significant improvements near the south end of the State Route 99 Tunnel, the Washington State Department of Transportation says..

The South Access Surface Street Connections project will improve local street access and provide flexible and safe space for large event crowds traveling between the new Alaskan Way, Seattle Ferry Terminal, Pioneer Square and the stadium district.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation expect to complete construction in late 2022.

Details of the work ahead

A rebuilt Railroad Way that creates a multimodal plaza connection between the Seattle waterfront and the sports stadiums, passing near the SR 99 tunnel operations building and at a new Charles Street. This work is partially funded by the city of Seattle’s Waterfront Seattle Program.

An extended north-south bike/pedestrian path connecting the Seattle waterfront with the sports stadiums.

A rebuilt First Avenue South, from South Dearborn Street to South Royal Brougham Way.

New sidewalks and street lighting near First Avenue South, where WSDOT is restoring streets.

Final paving of South Dearborn Street.

A new SR 99 tunnel equipment garage at the tunnel’s south operations building.

“With this project, we’ll complete the viaduct program,” said Omar Jepperson, WSDOT administrator, Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program. “We’ve worked closely with our partner agencies and neighbors on this project and look forward to delivering new transportation connections that tie into the improvements Seattle is making to the downtown waterfront.”

Seattle’s Office of the Waterfront is constructing 20 acres of parks and public transportation infrastructure along the central waterfront where the Alaskan Way Viaduct stood for decades.

“The Railroad Way pedestrian connection will be a gateway between the waterfront, Pioneer Square, and the stadiums,” said Marshall Foster, director of the Seattle Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects. “The new waterfront is being built and opened to the public as each project is ready; this construction brings us another step closer to completing the entire program.”