In a letter to Inslee, Lynnwood City Council urges re-opening of some businesses

Multiple Lynnwood City Councilmembers have signed a letter addressed to Gov. Jay Inslee imploring him to allow some businesses deemed non-essential under his stay-at-home order to reopen to the public as soon as possible.

The letter — drafted by Councilmember Jim Smith — includes signatures from six councilmembers, including Council President Christine Frizzell. Councilmember Ruth Ross did not sign it.

The letter is in response to the governor’s “Stay home, Stay Healthy” directive, which ordered the closure of businesses the state classified as non-essential. On Wednesday, Inslee said the order — issued March 23 — would likely be extended past its May 4 expiration.

In the letter, the council proposes reopening businesses that are able to practice “common sense” safety standards used by essential businesses, like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing standards and limiting the number of customers allowed in the business at a time. The letter also proposes that vulnerable community members, like senior citizens, be encouraged to follow the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Here’s the full text of the letter:

The Honorable Governor Jay Inslee

Governor of Washington State

416 14th Ave SW,

Olympia, WA 98504 From: Members of the Lynnwood City Council Dear Governor Inslee, These are unusual times, but we are all in this pandemic together. And together as leaders we can work hard to end the suffering. As local city leaders, we are on the front line of representing our 38,000 Lynnwood residents as well as our small businesses that provide for our community. As you are aware, “one size does not fit all” when it comes to solutions for our residents in our cities, counties and state. Lynnwood, for instance, is drastically different from Seattle. We know that facts and science certainly matter as well as common sense. The facts are that multiple curves have not only flattened, but have plummeted. The number of cases, according to the Snohomish County Health District, peaked in mid March. And deaths, although always tragic to the families, has nearly flat lined. This is true data that can guide you. Lynnwood’s proposed solutions include: Open businesses now that can be just as safe as others that are open.

Continue to strongly encourage people to social distance and wear face masks when around others.

Strongly encourage the sheltering of the very aged and vulnerable. We are not asking for putting anyone into harms way. We are asking to begin with a level playing field…in a safe, responsible way. Stand alone furniture stores, for example, can be as safe, if not safer, than a Costco that sells furniture, clothing, and other items besides food. A small gift shop or other retail store can conform to health guidelines as easily as the local liquor store. And the list goes on. Please direct to make these changes right away. It can be done in a safe, responsible manner before we lose so much. Respectfully, Christine Frizzell, Council President Shannon Sessions, Council Vice President Jim Smith, Councilmember Ian Cotton, Councilmember George Hurst, Councilmember

Smith first proposed the idea of sending a letter to the governor during the council’s April 27 business meeting. He said some essential businesses, like retail stores, are staying open on a technicality because they sell some food items. Smith said this loophole is what allows retail stores like Big Lots to sell products sold at other local businesses. He said that this is unfair to those establishments that can’t be open to sell to customers.

“Even though it’s the state that makes the decision, I think it’s time for us to perhaps nudge the state to help our citizens and our businesses out a little bit,” Smith said.

For Lynnwood, business closures have meant heavy hits to the city’s economy. More than 45% of the city’s general fund comes from sales tax revenue. City staff estimate the city will lose $3.7 million in sales tax revenue alone due to business closures.

Prior to making his proposal, Smith opened the Monday meeting by reading a letter to city officials from Phong Nguyen, owner of Anna’s Home Furnishings. In the letter, Nguyen asked councilmembers to request that the governor to reverse the decision that labeled his business as nonessential.

Nguyen told councilmembers said he believes his business is essential for customers looking to furnish their homes with necessities like home office equipment, student work spaces for homeschooling and beds for visiting family members who are unable to take care of themselves. Additionally, Nguyen said furniture stores typically have more open space and fewer customers at a time, allowing customers to safely maintain social-distancing standards.

After reading Nguyen’s letter, Smith added that large retail stores like Costco — which draw large crowds and lines that extend out the door — are potentially more harmful to public health than other businesses.

“We need to level the playing field here,” he said.

Speaking to her decision not to support the proposal, Councilmember Ross said she trusts that Inslee and his staff are already aware of the issues regarding local business.

“I think the governor has much better information about the appropriate steps to take and how to implement a safe return to work for everyone,” she said.

Additionally, Ross said now is not the time for the council to second guess decisions just to make a political point.

“I want to see a plan for our city and for us to be prepared for our reopening,” she said. “The rest is just grandstanding.”

Council Vice President Shannon Session said she favored the council advocating for the business community by working with the city’s legislators to give “a gentle, kind, firm push” toward reopening local businesses.

Smith said that as elected officials, councilmembers have a duty to support the city’s business owners and that he was willing to send a letter to Inslee regardless of whether the council supported it.

“I think that I owe it to our residents here in Lynnwood and to our businesses here in Lynnwood…to be the person and hopefully the persons that have their best interest in mind, not just taking orders,” he said.

