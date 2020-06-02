In an open letter, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith addresses ‘extreme measure’ prompting Monday curfew

In a letter addressed to the Lynnwood community, Mayor Nicola Smith explained her decision to issue an emergency order prompting a 5 p.m. Monday night.

According to Smith, the curfew was determined to be the appropriate measure in response to tips from community members and business owners about possible plans to loot and cause property damage to Alderwood Mall property and surrounding businesses.

“Although the emergency civil order and the curfew may have seemed an extreme measure, the health and safety of our community members, and the livelihood of our Lynnwood business owners is of utmost importance to me,” she said.

Smith added that the order was put in place to dissuade large groups of people who reportedly gathered near the mall Monday from returning and potentially participating in civil unrest.

Here’s the full text of the letter: