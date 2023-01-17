In letter to Department of Health, Lynnwood mayor expresses ‘serious concerns’ about methadone clinic

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell on Tuesday released a copy of a letter she sent Jan. 12 to Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Umair Shah, noting her “serious concerns” about the department’s process for licensing a proposed methadone clinic in Lynnwood.

The mayor also requested that DOH not grant approval for the clinic — to be operated by Acadia Health Care — until issues that city officials and community members have raised about the licensure process are addressed.

The Lynnwood City Council has received numerous comments from residents opposing the clinic’s location adjacent to the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. Local opposition has also included accusations of misconduct involving public officials who support the project, as well as a lack of transparency. Organizers have held two protests at Lynnwood City Hall and a third demonstration in front of the proposed location at 2322 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. The clinic is set to open at the end of January if it receives permission from the DOH, which is responsible for licensing the facility.

In her letter to Shah, Frizzell said she first learned of the proposed clinic after an online news story appeared about the proposal.

“As you can imagine, I was quite taken aback considering the first I’m learning of this new clinic and the licensure processing, was through a local news site, and not directly from the proposed clinic or the Department of Health,” Frizzell said.

After conducting additional research, the mayor said she learned that DOH employee Michelle Weatherly sent a letter to members of the Lynnwood City Council “the day before their scheduled holiday recess, as well as to the Snohomish County Council, requesting their input and notifying them of the scheduled public hearing.”

The licensure process for opioid treatment facilities “only requires the applicant to contact the ‘city legislative authority and/or county legislative authority’, which I believe is an inherently flawed process,” Frizzell wrote. “Noticing should include the City and County Administration as well as the legislative bodies.”

In addition, Frizzell criticized as “terribly incomplete” the “Opioid Treatment Program Community Relations Plan,” which DOH sent to the Snohomish County Council on Dec. 12. The plan, completed by Acadia Healthcare, was “only minimally filled out by the applicant” and also “overstated the level of engagement conducted,” she wrote. “There are entire sections left blank, including the required section of holding a meeting with the local county and/or city legislative authority. The fact that the DOH accepted this as a complete Community Relations Plan looks as though DOH is just checking a box and not truly committed to fulfilling the intent of the requirement.”

“As you can imagine, with the complete disregard for community engagement and neighborhood notification, we have experienced a large number of community members who were completely caught off-guard and are angry,” the mayor’s letter continued. “There are many legitimate concerns and questions coming from our community with very little answers given. Most of the neighbors are concerned that the facility is located across the street from an active Boys & Girls Club and a little league baseball field.”

While the mayor acknowledged “that our State and our County are experiencing an opioid epidemic and our communities need treatment options,” she added that “the process and manner by which this facility is working to obtain an opioid license from the DOH lacks transparency and accountability.”

Here is Frizzell’s complete letter: