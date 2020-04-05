In Lynnwood history: Three years ago, Wight’s announced it was closing its doors

Senior Services of Snohomish County (now Homage) said it was buying the property, located at 5026 196th St. S.W. Lynnwood.

Over the years, Wight’s expanded its nursery area to include outdoor furniture, home decorations, gifts, collectibles, and fashion boutique.

A major highlight for residents was to see the Christmas village set up during the holiday season.

The reason for the closure: Owners Jim and Dorothy Anderson wanted to retire after 34 years. The closing date was set for June 2017.

The store was started by the late Chauncey E. Wight, who also owned the Glen Haven office park next to the nursery.

— Story and photos by David Carlos