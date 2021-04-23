In message following Derek Chauvin verdict, mayor emphasizes need to support communities of color

Responding to the recent conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd in 2020, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith emphasized the need to fight systemic racism and also pointed to the need for the city’s new race and social justice coordinator position.

On April 20, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder and two other charges after killing Floyd last May when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes. In a message signed by Smith, the Lynnwood mayor said justice had been served but there was still work to be done.

In her message, Smith highlighted efforts being made by the city and the Lynnwood Police Department to make Lynnwood a “more safe, more welcoming and more equitable city for all people.” Smith also highlighted some of the city’s efforts to breaking down racial barriers, like the planned community equity survey and the recently advertised race and social justice coordinator position.

“We stand in solidarity with all Black, Indigenous and people of color and we hope this verdict moves our nation forward, towards a more just and equitable place for all,” she wrote.

Read the full text of the message below: