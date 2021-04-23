In message following Derek Chauvin verdict, mayor emphasizes need to support communities of color

Responding to the recent conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd in 2020, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith emphasized the need to fight systemic racism and also pointed to the need for the city’s new race and social justice coordinator position.
On April 20, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder and two other charges after killing Floyd last May when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes. In a message signed by Smith, the Lynnwood mayor said justice had been served but there was still work to be done.
In her message, Smith highlighted efforts being made by the city and the Lynnwood Police Department to make Lynnwood a “more safe, more welcoming and more equitable city for all people.” Smith also highlighted some of the city’s efforts to breaking down racial barriers, like the planned community equity survey and the recently advertised race and social justice coordinator position.
“We stand in solidarity with all Black, Indigenous and people of color and we hope this verdict moves our nation forward, towards a more just and equitable place for all,” she wrote.
Read the full text of the message below:
A message from Mayor Nicola Smith:
George Floyd’s murder ignited a demand for justice for Black Americans and police reform. This guilty verdict provides accountability to a horrendous act of violence by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derrick Chauvin. True justice would mean that George Floyd would still be alive today. It is imperative that we recognize the trauma that systematic racism has caused the Black community as well as Indigenous people and all people of color. It is our collective responsibility to ensure equity and justice for the Black community and all communities of color.
We must break down institutional barriers that exist in our schools, healthcare, housing, government, policing, and more. The City of Lynnwood along with the Lynnwood Police Department remains committed to becoming a more safe, more welcoming and more equitable city for all people. We stand in solidarity with all Black, Indigenous and people of color and we hope this verdict moves our nation forward, towards a more just and equitable place for all.
As a city, we will continue to work towards breaking down barriers and improving equity. We are currently hiring a race and social justice coordinator to help propel this effort forward. Additionally, we are launching a community equity survey to better assess our community’s wants and needs, and we need your participation. We ask that you join us in our ongoing efforts to create a Lynnwood where all are welcome and all belong.
To find out more information, or to apply for the Race & Social Justice Coordinator position, please visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/jobs
