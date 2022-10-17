In speical meeting Oct. 19, council to discuss city budget, Lynnwood cannabis laws

The Lynnwood City Council is holding a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, to continue discussing the city’s 2023-24 preliminary budget, and also to re-evaluate Lynnwood’s laws on cannabis retail stores.

The council received the finished draft budget at its Oct. 10 meeting and will continue hearing presentations from city staff and discussing the matter until Oct. 31. Councilmembers are set to vote on the final budget in November.

Regarding Lynnwood’s policy on cannabis retail stores, recreational marijuana use was legalized in the State of Washington in 2012, but since 2014, the sale of it has been banned in the city.

Councilmember Josh Binda requested that the topic be revisited by the council now that new studies have been done on marijuana’s effects on users.

The Oct. 19 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.