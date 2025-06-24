Inclusive dance party scheduled for June 28 in Everett

All individuals with disabilities are invited to the Stingrays Swim Team Dance Party from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at the Arthur Murray Studio, 5307 Evergreen Way, Everett.

The YMCA of Snohomish County Stingrays Swim Team offers athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to learn about swimming as a sport while having fun and making friends. The team practices together and competes with Special Olympics Washington.

The event is free but registrations are requested at this link.