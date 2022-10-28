Indian Boarding Schools presentation at Edmonds United Methodist Church Nov. 6

Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a presentation by Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor on “Indian Boarding Schools and Generational Healing: One Family’s Story” from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

The free event will be in the Edmonds United Methodist Church chapel, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds. To receive a Zoom link for the presentation, email diana.nielsen@comcast.net.

Cathy Baylor is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of Montana. She will tell the story of three generations of her family who were sent to Indian Boarding Schools, and how she came to learn about the resulting generational trauma she and her family have suffered since that time. She will also share information on the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the U.S. Act.

To learn more, see our coverage of a previous Baylor presentation here.