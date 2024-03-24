Indulge in Costa Rican cuisine at free Verdant cooking class March 28

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class Thursday, March 28 focused on preparing healthy staple food from Costa Rica.

Registered dietician Katie Taylor will lead the class by discussing Costa Rican food and lifestyle factors that keep the population in shape. The hourlong class beginning at 6 p.m. will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. Register for the course here.