Inslee announces emergency grant to help small businesses

Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced a new program aimed at helping small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant (WWSBEG) program is being offered by the Washington State Department of Commerce to provide a limited number of businesses with emergency funds of up to $10,000.

Businesses eligible for the WWSBEG program:

Must have been in business for at least one year

Must have 1-10 employees, including the proprietor

Must demonstrate specific ways in which COVID-19 government actions have impacted the business

For more information and to apply, visit startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/covid-grants.

Additionally, City of Lynnwood staff have been working with community members to connect them with local, state and federal resources to sustain business through the public health crisis.

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce has launched an online campaign called Lynnwood Cares that is working with local small businesses to help support the community. For more information, visit the campaign’s Facebook page.

Lynnwood Today has launched a Support Local directory where businesses and nonprofits can post their organizations and list ways that readers can support them.

The Economic Alliance Snohomish County has launched a COVID-19 Local Business Resource website.

Lynnwood’s Economic Development Department is also working to connect local businesses with resources. For more information, Visit the department’s webpage, call 425-670-5249 or email econdev@LynnwoodWA.gov.

To help local businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing orders, the City of Lynnwood has compiled a list of helpful resources on the city’s website. For more information, see the ‘Resources for Local Businesses’ section.