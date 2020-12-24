Inslee announces eviction moratorium extension to March 31

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced that he will extend the state’s eviction moratorium to March 31, 2021. The current eviction moratorium was set to expire on Dec. 31.

“COVID-19 has had a significant financial impact on Washingtonians over the last nine months,” Inslee said. “I know this moratorium has been critical for many families and individuals as they cope with the impacts of this virus. People need certainty about whether the moratorium will be extended, and it is important that I provide that certainty today while we work out the final details of the moratorium.”

Additional details and a full announcement will come next week, the governor’s office said.