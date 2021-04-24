Inslee announces reauthorization of Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine in Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee on Saturday announced that the Western States Workgroup that includes Washington state has authorized resuming the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes after the FDA and CDC also authorized the restart of the J&J COVID vaccine. The Western States Workgroup, comprised of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada, has met to review the data and analysis to ensure the safety and efficacy of all FDA-authorized vaccines.

The workgroup concluded that the J&J vaccine is safe and effective, the governor’s announcement said, and paired with patient and provider educational materials about potential risks, provides an important option to continue to reduce severe COVID-19 illness.

“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it,” Inslee said. “We want to keep as many people free from COVID and out of the hospital as possible, and the J&J vaccine will help us get through this pandemic. I encourage people to get whatever vaccine is available to them. If you have questions or concerns, consult a provider to help answer questions you have.”

Information in multiple languages about the J&J vaccine can be found on the Washington State Department of Health’s website at this link.