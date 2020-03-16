Inslee details statewide ban on onsite food and beverage service, other ‘non-essential services’ — and also expands limits on social gatherings

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Monday issued an emergency proclamation that mandates the immediate two-week closure statewide of all restaurants, bars, and entertainment and recreational facilities, as well as additional limits on large gatherings. The governor also included what he called “non-essential services” in the ban, including hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, movie theaters, museums and fitness centers.

The new orders go into effect at midnight Monday, March 16 and will be in place through March 31 — although it could be extended.

The announcement comes after the recent spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country, the governor said.

“If we are living a normal life, we are not doing our jobs as Washingtonians,” Inslee said. “We cannot do that anymore. We need to make changes, regardless of size. All of us need to do more. We must limit the number of people we come in contact with. This is the new normal.”

Inslee made the announcement in Seattle with other area elected officials, including Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.

Statewide closure of all on-site food or beverage services

Inslee announced the two-week ban on any food or beverage service, regardless of location, that provides or allows on-site consumption.

The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies, and on that topic the governor stressed that residents should not overbuy or hoard food and supplies. “The supply chain is strong,” Inslee said. “Grocery stores will continue operating and providing services to Washingtonians. There is no need to hoard food or supplies. Everyone needs to only buy what they need, and they need to remember when they overbuy, those things are taken away from their neighbors and others who need them now.”