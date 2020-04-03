Inslee extends ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order through May 4

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is extending his ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order for another month — through May 4 — to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While social distancing appears to be working, the state has not yet seen the full weight of this pandemic, the governor said.

According to state statistics, the percentage of tests that are positive is still going up. As of April 1, there were 6,585 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state and 262 deaths.

“The only way to return to our way of life and rebuild our economy in WA is to defeat this virus,” Inslee said in a series of tweets announcing the extension. “That is why we must continue to stay home and stay healthy.

Inslee noted that the new oder doesn’t include any additional restrictions. “It is simply an extension of the stay home order we put in place last week,” he tweeted.