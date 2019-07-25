InSpark Coworking to host barbecue as Lynnwood designates Aug. 9 ‘coworking day’

Around the world, coworking spaces will be taking the week of Aug. 5-9 to celebrate International Coworking Week. InSpark Coworking is celebrating with a proclamation from Mayor Nicola Smith, which officially designates Aug. 9 as Lynnwood Coworking Day.

“We know small business is the backbone of our local economy,” said Tracey Warren, founder of InSpark, “We also have the opportunity to lead the way when it comes to idea creation, problem solving and innovation, because we aren’t trying to steer the Titanic — like big businesses are.”

International Coworking Day began in 2005 when Brad Neuberg began the first modern-day coworking space. Coworkers understand this is the future way to work, because it brings community to any industry. Members from all business types gather to share office space and resources.

Debby Mycroft, founding member and owner of Memories Worth Telling, said she has benefited greatly from Coworking Day.

“My contacts have grown exponentially, the environments have contributed to my productivity, the professional workspace provides credibility to my business and InSpark community members provide expertise and support in many ways,” she said.

InSpark Coworking opened in April of 2017 and was the first coworking space in Snohomish County.

To celebrate Lynnwood Coworking Day, the community is invited to come enjoy a free day of coworking and a barbecue on Aug. 9 at InSpark Coworking, located at 16824 44th Ave. W., Suite 130.

If you would like more information, please visit www.insparkcoworking.com or visit the Facebook Page, InSpark Coworking.