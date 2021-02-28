InSpark Coworking’s Tracey Warren named Aignable’s 2021 Lynnwood Small Businessperson

Tracey Warren of InSpark Coworking has been named the Alignable.com Lynnwood 2021 Small Businessperson of the Year.

“This has been a really tough year, so it feels nice to be recognized in this way – and to be a multi-year winner,” said Warren, who founded InSpark Coworking in April 2017.

When InSpark opened, it was the first dedicated coworking space in Snohomish County. “Our space is about connecting amazing business owners with one another and building those businesses in community,” she said. “We’re a community where everyone fits in.”

Alignable is a social network created especially for small local businesses and serves as a place for collaboration and communication within a set region. They are the largest online referral network for small businesses in the U.S. and Canada.