Interested in converting to a heat pump? Next Kicking Gas webinar Nov. 20

Kicking Gas, a local nonprofit program, is hosting an information webinar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 on those interested in converting from gas, propane, oil and wood heating to heat pumps for heating and cooling in Snohomish County and Whidbey Island.

The program offers subsidies of 20% or 50% — up to $7500 (depending on income) — for converting to a heat pump. AirGanic, an Edmonds-based HVAC contractor with 10 years of installation experience, has partnered with Kicking Gas to make these conversions in Snohomish County.

According to a Kicking Gas news release, “AirGanic is a Diamond Mitsubishi Dealer and has long-standing partnerships with cities and counties, including Seattle, King, and Snohomish County. Their motto is ‘Cleaner Air, Smarter Energy,’ and they stress the energy efficiency of heat/cool pumps, which can save up to 50% on home heating and cooling costs.”



To sign up for the Nov. 20 free information session, go to www.kickgasnow.org/events.





