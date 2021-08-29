Interfaith Prayer Vigil for Afghanistan at Edmonds Lutheran Church Aug. 31

Lutheran Immigration and Refuge Services is holding an Interfaith Prayer Vigil for Afghanistan on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. at Edmonds Lutheran Church.
All are welcome to participate. The church is located at 23525 84th Ave. W,. Edmonds.
