Interfaith Prayer Vigil for Afghanistan at Edmonds Lutheran Church Aug. 31

16 mins ago 9

Lutheran Immigration and Refuge Services is holding an Interfaith Prayer Vigil for Afghanistan on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. at Edmonds Lutheran Church.

All are welcome to participate. The church is located at 23525 84th Ave. W,. Edmonds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME