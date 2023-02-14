Internet access restored in Edmonds School District

After two weeks, internet access has returned to the Edmonds School District.

An announcement on the district website states that internet was restored Monday. Students and staff have been without internet services since Jan. 31, when the district’s technology team announced that it had identified “suspicious activity” and disabled all internet access.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the district reported that it was investigating a data breach that may affect the district’s students, staff and parents. nformation may include — but is not limited to — name, Social Security number, driver’s license number, date of birth, student identification number, financial account information, medical information, and student records, the district said.

Students were advised to bring their district-issued Chromebooks to school starting Tuesday, Feb. 14. Secondary students were told to bring their ASB card. “We hope to restore Chromebooks for students by the end of day Friday, Feb. 17,” Monday’s district announcement said.

To assist with the resetting of student passwords, high schools were operating on a block schedule Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15. Middle schools will operate on a block schedule Thursday, Feb. 16 and Friday, Feb. 17.

Student password resets will take place in English classes, special education English classes, and multilingual learner classes, the district said.

PreK through 6th grade students will regain access to their district-issued Chromebooks throughout this week.

Grading had been delayed due to the internet outage, and staff will continue to finalize grades this week, the district said. Families and students should expect report cards to be available during the week of Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24.