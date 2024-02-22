Internet safety focus of ‘Let’s Talk About Safety’ event Feb. 28 at Lynnwood City Hall

A community conversation about internet safety is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 in the Lynnwood City Hall council chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W.
This is the most recent of several safety-related conversations planned by Lynnwood City Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby. Speakers will include City of Lynnwood IT Director Will Cena, other members of the city council, detectives from the Lynnwood Police Department and other Lynnwood residents.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.