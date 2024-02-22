Internet safety focus of ‘Let’s Talk About Safety’ event Feb. 28 at Lynnwood City Hall

A community conversation about internet safety is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 in the Lynnwood City Hall council chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W.

This is the most recent of several safety-related conversations planned by Lynnwood City Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby. Speakers will include City of Lynnwood IT Director Will Cena, other members of the city council, detectives from the Lynnwood Police Department and other Lynnwood residents.