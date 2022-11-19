Intersection of 44th and 196th to close Nov. 21-23 for traffic signal installation

From 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 to noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood will be closed to all northbound and southbound thru traffic for a traffic signal installation. Left turns also won’t be permitted while the work is taking place.
Detour routes will be provided for both directions of traffic. See details in the map below.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.