The Interurban Trail closure planned for this week between 52nd Avenue West and 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood has been cancelled.

According to Lynnwood city staff, a trail closure for the final transmission work at the Cedar Valley substation will not be needed. Instead, city crews will guide cyclists and pedestrians around the work site during the week of July 8 when they will complete their work.

