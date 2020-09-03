Interurban Trail closures near the Lynnwood Transit Center to start in mid-September

As early as Monday, Sept. 14, Sound Transit’s contractor will close the Interurban Trail near the Lynnwood Transit Center to begin work for the Lynnwood Link Extension.

The Interurban Trail will be closed between 52nd Avenue South and 44th Avenue West. The Scriber Creek Trail will also be closed between the Interurban Trail and 48th Avenue West.

The closure will be in effect through Sept. 17. Additionally, the trail will be closed intermittently over the next two years and detours will be provided.

The Scriber Creek Trail will experience closures between mid-September 2020 and September 2022. Additional Interurban trail closures are scheduled, including:

Late October – two weeks December – intermittent short-term, closures March 2021 – 2 months May 2022 – 6 months



Community members are advised to follow all detour signage and stay within marked trail detours. In the event of inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.

For more information, contact Sound Transit Outreach Specialist Rhonda Dixon at rhonda.dixon@soundtransit.org or 206-370-5569. Or the after-hours construction hotline at 888-298-2395.