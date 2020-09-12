Interurban Trail closures scheduled for September canceled

Sound Transit has announced that a previously-scheduled closure to the Interurban Trail from Sept. 14-17 has been canceled. However, future closures are still planned while work is being done on the project.

Sound Transit’s contractor has completed the work in the area for the Lynnwood Link Extension. The Interurban Trail will be closed intermittently over the next two years and future updates will be provided.

Future closures include:

Interurban Trail closures in: Late October – 2 weeks December – intermittent short-term, closures March 2021 – 2 months May 2022 – 6 months

Follow all detour signage and stay within marked trail detours.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.

For more information, contact Sound Transit Outreach Specialist Rhonda Dixon at rhonda.dixon@soundtransit.org or 206-370-5569. An after-hours construction hotline is also available at 888-298-2395.

For more information on the Lynnwood Link Expansion project, visit the project webpage on Sound Transit’s website.