Introducing new advertiser Cheaper By the Day

New advertiser Cheaper By the Day has a really fun sales model and is conveniently located in Lynnwood, just minutes off of I-5. Cheaper by the Day is the only public wholesale outlet where the prices drop daily and inventory is completely replenished weekly.

You’ll be amazed at what you’ll find at Cheaper By the Day. And you’ll be even more impressed by the savings.

Hours

Monday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

198800 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

425-921-6151

www.overstockoutletstore.com

cheaperbytheday@gmail.com