Introducing new Lynnwood Today reporter Lauren Reichenbach

Lynnwood Today is pleased to welcome new reporter Lauren Reichenbach.
A Lynnwood resident, Reichenbach recently graduated from Eastern Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She previously worked for the on-campus newspaper, The Easterner, as a co-manager and copy editor for two years.
Her dream is to become a traveling photojournalist for National Geographic, or to become a billionaire by winning the lottery.
When she’s not writing, she enjoys taking naps, thrift shopping and being outdoors with her dog, Kodak.
