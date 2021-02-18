Introducing our new feature, Taking Shape — with first profile on Lynnwood Place

Publisher’s note: With construction projects underway across the city, Lynnwood Today is launching a column that includes regular updates on future Lynnwood housing, mixed-use and commercial developments. This series will also include updates on citywide transportation improvements. Thanks to reader Kathleen Sheldon for suggesting this idea.

In our first update, we’ll look at Lynnwood Place — a mixed-use project comprising dwelling units, retail, office and entertainment spaces, as well as a Home Depot on the southern portion of the former Lynnwood High School site. The project will connect via walkways to Alderwood Mall and to Costco, which was installed in Phase 1 of the project.

Plans for the 19.1-acre site include 18,000 square feet of commercial space and 500 apartment units offered at market value. Per an agreement with the Edmonds School District — which owns the property – developer Wakefield Properties LLC will pay $1.3 million annually for the space, which will go into the district’s capital projects fund.

The project is in its second phase, which includes constructing four, five-story multi-family residential buildings units over a single podium of parking and ground-floor retail and surface parking. Garage parking will also be available for shoppers and residents, although residential parking will be separate and only accessible by key fob.

Though Lynnwood Place will offer public retail and commercial spaces, the residential portion of the development will feature several amenities exclusive to those living on-site, including private conference rooms and work spaces, a clubhouse with covered outdoor lounge area, outdoor fire pits and five to six barbecue areas.

Wakefield Director of Construction Ed Babbitt said the first of the two residential towers is scheduled to be opened for leasing by December 2021, followed four months later by the completion of the second residential tower. Commercial retail spaces are projected to follow the same timeline. Phase two also includes two other buildings on the site, which Babbitt said will be restaurants opening sometime next year.

On the east side of the lot, construction is underway on the future Home Depot. Initially, developers proposed adding roof-top parking to the development. However, Babbitt said the idea was scrapped due to cost and enough available surface parking.

Home Depot is projected to bring 150-200 jobs to the area, offering employees career advancement opportunities.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton