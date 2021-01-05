Introducing the Lynnwood Restaurant Showcase: Find your favorite spots or try something new

Find your favorite restaurants or try something new on the new Lynnwood Restaurant Showcase, now available via lynnwoodtoday.com/restaurants.

Looking for a certain cuisine? Not sure if a restaurant offers takeout or outdoor seating? Just click to find out. Need directions? This is provided for you as well.

A note to restaurant owners: If you need a restaurant added or updated, visit the contact page.

Community members are encouraged to dine locally and support Lynnwood’s diverse restaurant offerings.

The Lynnwood Restaurant Showcase is a collaborative partnership involving the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, the My Neighborhood News Network/Lynnwood Today and Kaufer DMC. The Showcase was funded by a grant provided by Snohomish County and facilitated by Economic Alliance Snohomish County.