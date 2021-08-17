Investigation continues into shooting at James Village shopping center

Lynnwood police are still investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening near the Safeway in James Village shopping center in the 19500 block of Highway 99.

On Aug. 14, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in James Village and found nine shell casings in the alleyway between Hopscotch Kids and Sally Beauty just north of the Safeway store. Also located nearby, in the 6200 block of 194th Street Southwest, police found a vehicle that had just been involved in a collision. The vehicle — a 2009 Mercedes C300 sedan — “was still running, had significant damage including airbag deployment, but no occupants were immediately located,” said Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty.

The vehicle was taken as evidence and police are in the process of obtaining a search warrant.

Witnesses at the scene told police they thought a man with a gun ran into Safeway resulting in the store being evacuated. Neighboring stores went into a lockdown while Safeway was cleared.

During their investigation, police spoke to a 23-year-old man who said he works as a security guard for James Village. The man told officers he had been involved in a confrontation with a group of individuals earlier that day. Police say they also spoke with a 20-year-old who said he was associated with the wrecked vehicle.

No one was reported injured. At this time, police do not know who fired the weapon and no arrests have been made, said Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small.

Police also do not know how many individuals were part of the group, which fled before police arrived. Surveillance footage from neighboring businesses is being reviewed by police for more evidence, Small said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Bucholtz at 425-670-5623. Or you can leave an anonymous tip using Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

–By Cody Sexton