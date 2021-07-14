Investigation launched in death of Lynnwood Jail inmate

An investigation is underway after an inmate in the Lynnwood Jail was found dead Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, a custody officer reportedly found the 47-year-old female unresponsive near the shower in the jail’s female detention. Officers said they administered life-saving efforts until medical personnel arrived on the scene, but were unsuccessful in reviving the inmate.

The death is being investigated by the Kirkland Police Department at the request of Lynnwood police. No additional information is being released at this time, said Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small.