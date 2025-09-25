Iordan Iordanov: Dedicated to his family, profession and community



Iordan Iordanov

Iordan Zlatev Iordanov, 81, passed away on September 20, 2025, in Edmonds, Washington. Born on December 27, 1943, in Tvarditza, Bulgaria, Iordan lived a life marked by dedication to his family, profession, and community.

A proud electrical engineer and educator in Sliven, Bulgaria, Iordan devoted many years to shaping young minds and advancing technical knowledge. His passion for learning and teaching left a lasting impression on those he mentored. After moving to the United States, he continued to share his expertise and enthusiasm for education at Edmonds Community College, where he eventually retired. His presence there was not only professional but deeply personal — he became a familiar and beloved figure among students and colleagues alike.

Iordan was a loving and devoted husband to Lyubka Vencheva and a proud father to his sons Anton Zlatev and Zlati Zlatev. He also held cherished roles as an uncle, brother, and grandfather. His warmth extended beyond family; his vibrant personality made him well known throughout the Edmonds community. Whether chatting with neighbors during long walks or exchanging greetings at local bakeries and grocery stores, Iordan’s friendly nature left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

His interests were as diverse as they were heartfelt. A passionate music lover, Iordan enjoyed Rock & Roll, calypso, reggae, and country tunes that often filled his home with rhythm and joy. He found peace in gardening and landscaping-cultivating beauty with care-and followed both Bulgarian and U.S. politics with keen interest. Social gatherings brought him great happiness; he relished good conversation over Mexican food or while strolling through the neighborhood.

A man of Christian Orthodox faith, Iordan carried his beliefs quietly but steadfastly throughout his life.

Iordan’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew him-in the lessons he taught, the kindness he shared, and the joy he brought into everyday moments. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to Iordan’s favorite charity Seattle Union Gospel Mission.