Irish dance school hosting free open house in Edmonds Aug. 30

The Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing in Edmonds will host a free open house on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and invites children ages 3-10 “to hop, leap, and spin around the dancing floor while celebrating the end of the summer.”

Open house time for 3- to 5-year-olds is 5-5:30 p.m. and for 6- to 10-year-olds, it’s 5:45-6:15 p.m.

According to the school, “Irish dancing has been a mainstay of Irish culture since the earliest day of the celts. The traditional music and dance scene were deeply entwined, as throughout the generations, locals would gather to play music and dance. The dance form evolved from its most traditional roots when the Gaelic League was founded in 1893 that promoted Irish language and culture which included dance.”

Registration is required online at www.chirishdance.com/open-class.

Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing is located at the Edmonds Masonic Lodge, 515 Dayton St. in downtown Edmonds.

Carroll-Henderson School, an Irish dancing school focusing on traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dancing in Edmonds & Mountlake Terrace, WA and Missoula, MT for all dancers ages 3-18. Fall registration is now open. See our website, www.chirishdance.com for more details.