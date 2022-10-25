Irish singer and actor Damian McGinty to perform at Lynnwood Convention Center Nov. 19

Damian McGinty

Irish singer and actor Damian McGinty will be making his way to the Lynnwood Convention Center stage Saturday, Nov. 19 for his Live in the Moment tour.

McGinty has been a member of Celtic Thunder — an Irish singing group — for over 13 years and starred in hit shows like Glee.

The show will go from 8-9:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here. Doors for general admission holders will open at 7:30 p.m.

