Irons Brothers Construction Project Showcase of the Week: Bothell kitchen and bath remodel

From drab to fabulous. This spectacular kitchen, with pops of blue, is now a bright and cheery living, eating and entertaining hub. The reimagined kitchen has reinvigorated our clients’ lifestyle, allowing them to spread out along their new 12-foot quartz-topped island with custom-painted cabinetry in Regatta Blue, taking the place of a traditional table and chair set.

When we first met with these homeowners, they knew their kitchen had potential, but needed help realizing a winning design. The existing kitchen’s drawbacks included an undersized island with insufficient workspace; an overflowing walk-in pantry with inadequate storage for canned goods and snacks, electronics and pet supplies; and an awkward butler’s pantry that cut the kitchen off from the dining room.

The homeowners envisioned a kitchen that would be the heart of their home — for entertaining, daily homework and meals. A primary objective was to decompartmentalize the kitchen and the adjacent family room and dining room, allowing the parents to interact with the children while cooking and baking.

We accomplished the updated design by taking advantage of the home’s generous square footage and opening enclosed walls. We removed the walk-through butler’s pantry and moved the walk-in pantry’s entrance from the kitchen to the hallway. This created room for a larger refrigerator and double wall ovens. Along the opposite wall, we removed the corner kitchen sink and an oversized window seat, and replaced them with a new window layout, sink location, and more cabinetry with counterspace.

To maximize the kitchen’s function, we installed several creative cabinet solutions, such as a tall pullout pantry, a spice pullout, extra-wide pot drawers, a prep sink, and a trash-bin pullout designed to hold dog food.

The new 48-inch-wide cooktop is now a striking focal point, surrounded by a white and blue arabesque-tiled backsplash and framed by new semi-opaque windows that let in natural light while hiding the view of their neighbor’s yard.

Where the butler’s pantry was removed, we installed a full-service beverage center to bridge the kitchen and dining room, featuring a tall beverage cooler. A high-capacity undercabinet receptacle strip allows all the beverage machines to be used at once each morning. This area is topped off with glass-faced cabinets to display our client’s tea-set collections.

The kitchen has a natural glow to it with the new lighting and additional windows — perfect for a coffee and newspaper on Sunday morning.

