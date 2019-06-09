Irons Brothers Construction Project Showcase of the Week: Lake Ballinger retro kitchen remodel

1 of 8

Fun is the theme in this remodeled 1950’s kitchen. Three artists came together to create this amazing remodel. The powerhouse homeowners, a music professor and opera singer, along with our certified kitchen designer planned this funky-retro kitchen remodel down to every last detail.

The existing compartmentalized home was no longer meeting this growing family’s needs. To increase the kitchen’s interior foot-print, the wall and closet between the kitchen and back-entry mudroom was removed. Some challenges arose during this stage from unforeseen framing hacks, but our carpentry team worked with our architect and the city to resolve expeditiously. The walls were reframed and built out to create a more cohesive line across the room. The back-corner windows were replaced with two new wood windows.

The character of the old home was maintained with consistent use of trim and millwork details on all new doors, windows, and transitions. To modernize the new diner-style kitchen, painted matte finished cabinets were installed in a smoke color, and a floating desk nook was added at the rear of the kitchen.

The cabinets were topped with quartz countertops and a black and white motif backsplash. The induction range and hood are the kitchen’s focal point with a full height backsplash behind them. This custom tile design emulates smoke and steam forming during cooking.

Some of the fun details in this space include: The custom-made cabinet knobs, three new “school-house” semi-flush light fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, and the chrome pendant above the dining table. The sink features a traditional style single-handled chrome faucet and an anthracite Silgranite apron-front sink. To finish off the space, the diner-style table and chairs in red and chrome add character and the final touch.

To achieve cost savings, the dining area with wood bay windows was kept in its original condition and new commercial-grade vinyl flooring was installed over existing asbestos-containing linoleum with the black and white squares installed on-point. This flooring pattern lengthens the feeling of the room and ties into the ’50s styling.

This kitchen is a throwback to the good old days and in this custom, our clients have enjoyed several family gatherings and celebrations since its completion. The new enlarged kitchen has more space for cooking and entertaining. Its updated design is cool to look at, and features several space and time-saving solutions for cooking and storage. This look isn’t for everyone but suits this family and home just right!

