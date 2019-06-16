Irons Brothers Construction Project Showcase of the Week: Pioneer Square sports lounge remodel

1 of 12

This former piano bar, in a historic building in Seattle’s Pioneer Square was refurbished into a classy sports lounge.

Our team was thrilled to work with one of Seattle’s veteran nightlife promoters and

restaurateurs, to create a successful family-friendly upscale bar and grill in one of the oldest spaces in the neighborhood.

This lounge hosts year-round sport fans, and it is conveniently located blocks from both stadiums. It caters to both families and foodies with a menu that provides high-quality food at reasonable prices, including dietary options.

To create this “destination” sports lounge, the construction details were developed to create a feeling that is “better than being at the game.”

The layout was reconfigured inside the existing footprint. Custom-made furniture and hi-tech audio and video equipment was installed to dress the space in excitement, from the red-carpet entrance to the upscale bar.

To achieve this look, the layout required significant electrical, sound, and video upgrades. The stage was reframed, as it was in disrepair and a safety hazard. Stairs, railings and glass panels were added to enlarge it and house its massive DJ booth with large screen TVs.

A jumbotron was hung in the center of the space, to help customers feel like they’re at the game.

The 51-foot bar area was refurbished and painted,TVs and mirrors were mounted, and integral lighting added.

Updated flooring and chandeliers were installed at the entry. Both bathrooms were fully renovated.

Some finishing touches included the hanging of upholstered tufted wall panels, illuminated signage, and fresh paint throughout.

To save costs, the large center posts were painted black, instead of being covered; the concrete floors were refurbished, and some brick was left exposed. This updated the look while keeping the historic charm. To further assist with budget, the lounge owners contracted out the electrical and A/V, so our team could focus on carpentry & management details.

Some additional features include:

– Displays of sports legends memorabilia

– Custom furniture, including a red loveseat in the ladies room

– Metal decorative displays

– A large gaming area illuminated with green LED lights and cozy custom couches

– Upscale restrooms with glittered epoxy floors

– TVs, TVs, TVs

The long-time nightlife and restaurant promoter’s goal was to give customers the experience of being at the game with their friends. We’re glad to have helped build this amazing space and contributed to the success of this venue. Go Hawks!

You can learn more about Irons Brothers Construction here.