Irons Brothers Construction wins Remodeling Excellence Awards

The Building Industry Association of Washington has announced the winners of its 2020 Excellence in Remodeling Awards, and Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. took top honors in two categories.

The Excellence In Remodeling awards program recognizes outstanding remodeling projects across Washington, ranging from additions and historic renovations to kitchen and bath updates to entire home transformations at a variety of price points. This year, remodelers from home builders’ associations across the state submitted 32 entries in 19 categories.

The Building Industry Association of Washington traditionally honors award winners at a live annual awards ceremony, but COVID-19 restrictions forced the organization to cancel its live event for 2020.

The awards presented to Irons Brothers include:

Bath $80,001-plus: Sweet Master Bathroom Addition

Parents of two boys, the homeowners in this remodel wanted to be close to their children while also having a private retreat to themselves so Irons Brothers added a master suite using creative reconfiguration of existing space. The remodeling team built an addition to the rear of the home using the family’s existing laundry room and expanding into their outside-corner covered patio.

They then filled the bathroom retreat space with luxurious elements to combine modern-day comfort with 1955 architecture, including a curbless, walk-in shower with a wide doorway for accessibility.

Oversized white tiles surround the large shower niche, while marine blue dimensional gloss tiles create a statement at the vanity. The rich walnut custom cabinets with white quartz countertops and silvery-gray plank floor are durable and timeless. A clerestory window at the top of the shower and a large skylight maximizes the use of natural light.

Aging in Place/Universal Design Over $80,001: Hendrickson Universal AIP Master

This third-floor master suite is the crowning glory of this redesigned home. Irons Brothers’ certified aging-in-place design team specified elements for the retired couple and their 120-pound pit bull terrier to age in place.

The team added a new residential elevator to the west side of the home to access the master bedroom from all levels, placing the elevator shaft on the home’s exterior to minimize the need for interior structural changes. This move also maximized the couple’s budget. The shed roof for the addition followed the site’s slope, creating tall walls east of the master suite for clerestory windows that allow daylight without sacrificing wall space in the bathroom/closet area.

This design kept western walls low to maximize the bedroom views. The master bathroom includes an easy-access shower, his-and-her wall-mounted vanities with motion-sensor lights, and pops of beachy blue for a spa-like feel. An extensive walk-through closet and indoor sauna completes the suite.

Other universal design features include wider doorways, slip-resistant flooring and reduced transitions, lever handles, and pocket doors for easy use.

You can view these projects in a video here.