Isabel Mata: Candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 2

Isabel Mata is running against Ki Seungo Cho for the Position 2 seat held by Councilmember Decker after Decker chose not to seek reelection to pursue a seat on the County Charter Review Commission.

Mata is a writer and mindfulness meditation teacher raised as the middle child of seven siblings, while living in Rochester, New York, and Nashville, Tennessee. After receiving a bachelor’s degree with honors at New York University and studying abroad in London, she found her way to Lynnwood. She and her husband purchased their first home here where they live with their three cats.

Professionally, she’s worked in marketing for companies including L ‘Oreal, Urban Decay Cosmetics and runs a creative consulting agency. She’s also a writer and photographer, her work featured in the likes of Cosmopolitan, Wondermind, Elite Daily and Well+Good on the topics of mental health and well-being. She’s also a board member for Limmud Seattle, a Jewish learning organization, where she leads projects to address hate and promote unity.

Give an elevator pitch of your platform/why you are running for Council.

I’m running for Lynnwood City Council because our democracy is under real threat, and it will be up to local governments to keep people safe, cared for and included. My vision is simple: a Lynnwood where no one is left behind.

That means safety: investing in first responders, well-maintained roads, and crisis response services that meet people with compassion, not fear. It means care: protecting health care, education, public services, and wages that help families thrive. And it means inclusion: making sure every resident, whether they’ve lived here for decades or just arrived, can find affordable housing, child care, and opportunity.

I believe true prosperity comes from fairness, compassion and community, and it’s time for empathetic, steady leadership that builds Lynnwood to work for everyone.”

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to better the city of Lynnwood?

I believe leadership is strongest when it’s rooted in lived experience. As someone who has spent my career bringing people together across divides, I know what it takes to listen deeply, build trust, and create solutions that reflect the needs of diverse communities. Through my work as a mindfulness teacher and facilitator, I’ve helped people navigate conflict and isolation to find common ground. That skill set translates directly into City leadership, where we need steady, compassionate decision-making that keeps everyone in mind.

I’m also a longtime advocate for women’s rights, immigrant safety and fighting oppression and hate. These commitments guide me to ensure Lynnwood is a city where every person feels safe, cared for, and included—whether that’s through affordable housing, access to childcare, or crisis response systems that meet people with dignity.

And on a personal level, as someone who grew up …in a big family, I understand resilience and the importance of community support. Now, as a wife and small business owner, I know firsthand the challenges families face with rising costs and limited resources. My experiences have taught me that when we care for each other and make sure no one is left behind, our whole community becomes stronger.”

If elected, what’s one thing you’d like to see happen/change in your time on the Council?

“If elected, one of my top priorities is to increase meaningful community engagement with our local government. Too often, people do not see how the decisions made at city hall directly impact their daily lives, whether it is housing, roads, safety or public services.

…[To make] local government feel accessible and relevant to everyone in Lynnwood– my goal is to increase the number of residents who attend Council meetings and share their voices through public comment. I want people to feel confident that their input matters and that their city council is truly listening. To get there, I will work on clear communication about when and how people can participate, expand outreach beyond the usual channels, and make it easier for working families and underrepresented communities to engage.

When more of us show up and take part in local decision-making, we do not just create better policies, we build a stronger, more connected Lynnwood where no one is left out of the conversation.”

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

“If elected, I will bring the same approach I use every day in my work with Listening Labs, where I facilitate conversations across differences and help people feel seen and heard even when they do not agree. I have learned that true progress comes not from avoiding conflict but from engaging with it respectfully and constructively.

I will remain professional by leading with curiosity, listening deeply, and staying focused on the issues instead of personalities. My role will not be to win every debate but to make sure Lynnwood residents are well-served by the decisions we make together.

Productivity on the Council depends on building trust, and I know from experience that trust is built when people feel respected, even in disagreement. By practicing steady, compassionate leadership and using the skills I have honed through facilitating difficult conversations, I am confident I can collaborate effectively with my colleagues while staying true to my values.”

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

“What sets me apart from other candidates and current councilmembers is the breadth of my lived experience. I have lived all over the country and even abroad, and those experiences have given me a unique perspective on how different communities approach challenges like housing, transportation, safety and inclusion.

I have learned how to adapt, listen and build community wherever I am [and] I know what it feels like to be new, to find your footing, and to create a sense of belonging—and that perspective is something I carry with me into leadership.

No one else on the council has my combination of national and international experience, paired with deep local investment in Lynnwood. I believe a broader perspective allows me to see connections others might miss and to bring forward creative, compassionate solutions that make our city stronger.”

What’s something happening in Lynnwood you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

“One issue I believe is not being addressed enough in Lynnwood is true inclusion. A recent citywide survey shows that while 69% of residents rated inclusivity as highly important, only 30% feel the city is doing a good job in that area. Lynnwood’s motto says ‘all are welcome,’ but in practice, many residents — especially LGBTQ+ families moving from Seattle, immigrants and refugees — do not yet feel fully seen, valued,or supported in our community.

If elected, I would make it a priority to close that gap between intention and reality by creating programs and policies that actively welcome and support diverse families by ensuring city services, community events and public spaces are accessible and culturally inclusive. …Inclusion isn’t just a value, it is foundational to building a strong, connected and thriving Lynnwood for everyone.”

What’s one issue or topic the Council has talked about recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

“One issue at the top of mind is the City budget shortfall …[and] how our City makes money as we find ways to make up the difference. [Like] many cities in our country, we have lost a substantial amount of federal and state funding, [leaving] local governments to find new funding. I would address the budget shortfall by looking …at the City budget holistically to find solutions that do not depend on volatile revenue like sales tax or traffic cameras. For example, our City has a very strong parks and recreation department that currently offers a wide variety of programs and services. But given that, it does not bring in nearly as much money as it spends. I want to focus on programming and events that can bring in additional revenue, whether it’s from residents or visitors to our city.

Another opportunity for revenue is our City jail and new Crisis Care Center. We are one of the only cities in Snohomish County with these resources and we should be partnering with neighboring cities so they can also utilize it. This in turn can bring in additional revenue. I understand there is nuance when talking about the budget, but I believe proactive, rather than reactive strategy, will …[set] our City up for long-term success and prosperity.

In recent years, multiple youth in Lynnwood have been injured or tragically lost their lives due to gun violence. If elected to the council, how would you approach this issue?

“While police involvement with youth is regulated by state law and largely out of the hands of city government, I want to focus on the systemic problems that lead to gun violence. One of these is the lack of third spaces or programming for young people. [While] canvassing, I’ve met [multiple] parents of teens who tell me their kids have nowhere to hang out on the weekends or evenings. Their options right now are the mall and parks. We need to do better as a City to provide safe spaces for our teens. Whether this is extended library hours, a mini-golf facility, or even a 24-hour dinner, there are many ways we can keep our teens safe without breaking the bank. I want to focus on programming and development that build more third spaces for our youth as I believe it will decrease the amount of youth violence we are seeing in our community.”

What do you think the Council should do to accommodate growth in Lynnwood while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

“I believe the Council should focus on three key areas: smart land use, housing diversity and infrastructure investment.

First, smart land use planning means encouraging density in appropriate areas, particularly near transit hubs, …while protecting the character of existing neighborhoods. Mixed-use zoning and transit-oriented development can help bring in housing and commercial activity without sprawl.

Second, we need a strong focus on housing diversity, not just market-rate apartments, but also townhomes, ADUs (accessory dwelling units) and affordable housing options for seniors, families and working people. The Council can support this through streamlined permitting, inclusionary zoning policies, and partnerships with non-profit developers.

Lastly, we can’t overlook livability. As we grow, we must invest in infrastructure: roads, parks, sidewalks, and public safety. Growth should pay for itself, and that means thoughtful development impact fees and coordination with regional agencies. Our goal should be a Lynnwood that current residents still recognize and love, but with expanded opportunities for the next generation.”

Visit Mata’s campaign website to learn more.

Mata will be participating in a Candidate Conversations event Wednesday, Oct. 8, sponsored by Lynnwood Today and Se Habla Media. The event will include Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates and will be at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required. More information is here.

Learn more about the November election and other candidates on Lynnwood Today’s Election 2025 page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.