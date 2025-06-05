It’s a ‘golden day’ in Lynnwood: Scriber Creek Boardwalk Trail opens to public

Lynnwood city officials, dignitaries and staff who were part of the Scriber Lake Boardwalk Trail Project attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at Scriber Lake Park to celebrate the completion of the trail’s upgrade.

Aiming to increase accessibility year-round, the project replaced the wood- chipped trail sections with a new 8-foot-wide elevated boardwalk featuring steel pin-piles and fiberglass mesh in a path spanning approximately 1,100 feet.

“Today, the redeveloped trail will continue to preserve visitors’ connection to nature, but it also has increased the wetlands hydraulic hydrological function, removed all 40 ADA barriers, and ensures that your feet will stay dry year round,” said Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Joel Faber. “Projects of this complexity and importance require a support of many people.”

Faber thanked Senior Park Planner Monica Thompson, Parks Superintendent Eric Peterson, former park deputy director Sarah Olson and director Lynn Sordell, and the park staff for making the upgraded Scriber Creek trail a reality.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said that it’s hard to believe that the groundbreaking of the Scriber Creek Boardwalk Trail project was more than a year ago.

“I had the opportunity to preview the new boardwalk a few weeks ago,” she said. “Didn’t get all the way, but we previewed it, and the trail can envelop you, and if you stand silent for just a brief moment or two, maybe you feel like you’re on a trail in the middle of the Cascades. The sounds, the birds…it even seems to shut out the traffic of 196th Street.”

The city secured $5.6 million for the project via various grants and funds:

– $1,011,146 from local funds, real estate excise tax and public infrastructure fund

– $2,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

– $2,000,000 from 2022 Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) Land and Water Conservation futures

– $500,000 from 2022 RCO Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program local parks

– $30,000 from Snohomish County partnership projects

– $25,000 from the Lynnwood Parks Foundation

Council President Nick Coelho said that he has many fond memories of being at Scriber Creek Trail during all four seasons: Walking his dogs in the summer, enjoying steaming cups of coffee on a lakeside bench in autumn, gazing at the frozen lake with his wife in the winter and planting trees with volunteers in the spring.

“Memories like these are priceless, and I will carry these for the rest of my life,” Coelho said. “I know this is true for countless other neighbors, and I know this will continue to be true going into the future for the countless new residents who will be joining us in the decades to come.”

Coelho described Lynnwood’s Wilcox Park as a “happy, sunny park” while Scriber Creek Park is “more solitude, friendly, goth-like.”



“I ask that as you explore, that you open your eyes, you open your ears, and maybe even wiggle your toes a little bit,” Coelho said. “But for now, let’s just listen.”

There were a few seconds of silence among the attendees as everyone listened to the birds chirping and the trees rustling with the distant sound of traffic.

“Scriber Lake is well-known in the birding community for being open to dozens of bird species just ripe for bird-watching days after the park’s soft opening weeks ago,” Coelho said, breaking the silence. “I spotted several birders clad in their floppy hats and binoculars. You might very well today, too.”

RCO Grants Manager Henry Smith recalled how the project faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including escalating costs, changing regulatory environments and “and the pressure that we had to put on Monica and Sarah to get the project to 60% design within just a handful of months.”

Smith said he remembered his boss told him to call Thompson and Olson to tell them that the project “isn’t ready to apply” for a grant.

“It’s an administrative hurdle beyond all other hurdles,” he said.

Parks and Recreation Board Chair Tom Krause said that it is a “golden day” to be at the park—the catch phrase comes from a Golden Grahams TV commercial in the 1980s.

“The ParksLove project was a major undertaking for the City of Linwood, which was approved by the City Council in December of 2023,” Krause said, referring to the park and trail capital plan that includes Scriber Creek Trail. “It’s a commitment to health, to equity and to the environment as we reinvest in our park system. A major improvement such as this Scriber Lake Boardwalk Trail is a wonderful example of what our park staff and the City of Lynnwood is delivering.”

Senior Park Planner Monica Thompson (left) and Parks Superintendent Eric Peterson.