‘It’s insulting’: Lynnwood Council debates 53% property tax levy increase

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News Today!

Key takeaways:

Staff propose the City collect the remaining $3 million in property taxes allowed under state law. This could increase the average homeowner’s bill by more than $200 annually.

The council reviewed potential revenue sources, including utility, permitting and business license fee increases and a potential $10 vehicle tab increase.

The council also reviewed proposed budget amendments, the City’s code on dangerous animals and proposed changes to utility billing.

The Lynnwood City Council during its Nov. 17 work session reviewed potential 2026 tax increases, including a proposed 53% property tax levy increase, budget amendments and potential revenue options to bridge the $8 million estimated budget gap. The council also discussed proposed updates to its code on dangerous animals and to utility billing.

2026 property tax levy

The draft ordinance for the 2026 property tax levy proposes the City levy the maximum lawful amount, using the city’s remaining banked capacity. The proposal could potentially increase the City’s levy by 53%, from $7.2 million in 2025 to the total $11 million allowed under state law. This could erase $3.1 million off the projected $8 million general fund deficit for 2026, leaving the city to come up with $6 million before the end of next year. The Council is set to adopt a property tax levy Nov. 24.

Full levy collection would increase property tax rates from the 2025 rate of $0.67 per $1,000 assessed value to $0.95 in 2026. For the average home of $632,100, this could mean a $209 annual increase, climbing from an annual payment of $424 for the average household to $633, Finance Director Michelle Meyer said.

The proposal generated debate among councilmembers at Monday’s meeting. Just under a year ago, the Council approved a 52% levy increase for 2025.

Council President Nick Coelho emphasized that a 53% levy increase doesn’t mean the average homeowner’s bill will increase by 53%. Meyer confirmed that City taxes make up about 8% of the total $5,200 property tax bill for the average Lynnwood homeowner. Approving the proposal would increase the city’s share of total property taxes by 4% per household.

“It’s not nothing – it is a Netflix subscription – but it also pays for really important services,” Coelho said.

He noted that the majority of Lynnwood residents aren’t property owners, and a $17 monthly tax increase was small compared to the steep rent increases residents faced over the past decade.

“Property taxes like this are so insignificant in the realm of cost of living impacts to our lowest-income residents,” Coelho said. “And it’s frankly insulting to suggest that something like this rises to the occasion of this much debate when we’re talking about paying for essential services like our law enforcement, our parks, our roads and streets, our essential services that our community depends on.”

Councilmember Patrick Decker disagreed, noting that property tax increases could also be passed on from landlords onto residents, potentially making rent increases even higher.

“The worst thing we can do in this city is raise taxes,” he said. “If it’s insulting to fight for the people of this city to keep taxes low, then I’m going to keep insulting until we get to the end of it.”

Councilmember George Hurst shared a similar statement, noting that the Council had approved property tax increases almost every year since he joined the council in 2019 (except for 2020). With insurance premiums and general cost of living rising across the board, he said he was hesitant to pursue another increase.

Out of those currently on the council, only Hurst and Decker voted against last year’s proposed increase. Councilmember Robert Leutwyler was not on the council at that time.

Leutwyler said Monday that raising property taxes was not the worst thing the Council could do, as Decker claimed.

“I think the worst thing we could do is [continue] the current trajectory,” he said. “The police remain dangerously understaffed and under-resourced. The current trajectory of our streets continue to not have enough money to be maintained. Our parks don’t have enough money to be maintained. All we’re doing right now is deferring maintenance and deferring costs to whoever’s here in maybe 10 or 20 years when those have to be dealt with at a significantly higher price.”

Budget deficit and proposed solutions

Finance Director Meyer also provided the council with an update on the City’s budget. In early 2025, staff noticed general fund revenues were underperforming the optimistic projections adopted into the budget in November 2024 – by about $20 million.

In turn, Mayor Christine Frizzell directed department heads to cut $12 million in expenses, eliminating services and the equivalent of nine full time staff in September. This knocked the projected 2025-26 general fund deficit down to $10.5 million.

On Oct. 27 the Council approved temporary changes to the minimum amount required in its reserve fund, lowering the requirement from the equivalent of two-and-a-half months of city expenses to two months. This closed the projected deficit for the end of 2025, leaving the City an estimated $6 million in the hole for 2026.

In turn, Meyer presented potential revenue options to help close the deficit:

Increase utility taxes from 6% to 10%: $1.9 million (4% increase for water, sewer, surface water and solid waste, generating an additional $475,000 annually each).

Lynnwood’s utility tax rate has remained unchanged since 2014, while the average rate of neighboring cities is over 9% for solid waste and nearly 13% for water, Meyer said.

Fee increases:

Business and permitting Base fees: Between $50,000-$150,000 Full-time fees: Between $200,000-$600,000 Permitting: Between $250,000-$750,000

Recreation fees: $200,000

Vehicle tab increase: Increasing vehicle tabs from $40 to $50 could bring in an additional $200,000 in 2026 and $300,000 annually in the following years.

Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA): While the 2025-2026 budget originally forecasted a 4% COLA for non-represented staff, the rate coming forward for action is 2.7%, based on the Consumer Price Index, which would save $110,000. This potential savings, however, is offset by an estimated 8% increase in health insurance premiums, equating to $611,000 in additional costs across all funds.

Street fund reductions: Public Works Director Jared Bond presented an overview of the street operations fund, which relies on the general fund for $1.6 million, or 47%, of its $3.3 million budget. Bond warned that cuts to the general fund contribution would require an “immediate and severe reduction in level of service” for traffic and street maintenance. The department is already projected to be $180,000 short in revenue for 2025 due to declining fuel tax receipts, Bond said.

Budget amendments

The mid-biennial budget review process is required by state law for cities operating on a two-year cycle. The review is intended to modify the budget for significant items, primarily revenues from grants and transfers, that could not have been anticipated when the 2025-2026 budget was adopted in November 2024, Meyer said.

Amendments include:

Reduction in fleet charges: Vehicle replacement lifecycles are being extended, which will reduce charges to general fund departments by $1.3 million.

Increased legal costs: Contractual fees for prosecution and indigent defense are increasing by $351,100 due to industry-wide wage increases and revised Washington State Bar Association standards.

Grant funding: The criminal justice fund is seeing a significant increase in revenue, including four grants totaling $3.2 million.

Overall, the proposed mid-biennial budget amendments total $8.8 million in revenue increases and $9.7 million in additional expenditures. Final adoption of the ordinance is scheduled for Nov. 24.

Dangerous animal code and utility billing

The council reviewed two additional work session items:

Dangerous animal code: Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon and Commander Justin Gann discussed the existing animal control ordinance, stating it is generally “functional and enforceable” but recommending clarifications to improve readability.

Councilmember Decker earlier this year prompted the discussion after hearing concerns from residents. The discussion also comes months after news broke of Councilmember Derica Escamilla’s dog repeatedly attacking and injuring other dogs.

Suggested edits include:

Updating the definition of “severe injury” to mean physical injury resulting in broken bones or lacerations requiring multiple sutures or cosmetic surgery.

Expanding the criteria for a dangerous animal declaration to include animals previously found potentially dangerous that aggressively bite, attack or endanger a domestic animal (in addition to a human).

Considering adding specific restraint requirements for potentially dangerous animals, such as mandatory fencing at least 6 feet high or full enclosure, similar to the code used in Bothell.

Waterworks utility updates: Directors Meyer and Bond proposed streamlining the city’s utility code by removing utility rebate programs. Meyer called the current rebate system “incredibly administratively burdensome” and confusing, noting it involves sending checks to low-income renters who are not direct utility customers, requiring excessive staff time. The proposal would maintain easier-to-administer special rates tied to Snohomish County property tax exemptions.

The meeting agenda and recording are available on the city’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.