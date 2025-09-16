It’s not too late: Free women’s self-defense classes continue in October

Some women in Lynnwood are learning practical self-defense skills through Women Empowered, a free program based on Gracie University’s jiu-jitsu–based curriculum. Lynnwood police officer Maryam McDonald teaches the class with several assistant instructors at Panda Roll Jiu Jitsu at 19031 33rd Ave. W., Ste. 103, Lynnwood. The program features 15 lessons designed around the 20 most common physical threat scenarios women face.

“Jiu-jitsu is the one martial art that truly focuses on a smaller person defending themselves against a much larger, heavier, stronger opponent,” McDonald said. “Jiu-Jitsu uses leverage-based techniques that require no power or strength. As a smaller person myself, I fell in love with this martial art for that reason about 15 years ago.”

McDonald said minimum age requirement for the class is 12, but anyone at any level of athleticism can participate at their own pace.

“There is no previous experience necessary to attend any of the classes. The curriculum is its own individual lesson in each class so you can drop in anytime,” she said.

The second class of the series will be on Saturday, Sept. 20, but it has already reached maximum capacity of 40 participants. McDonald suggested that newcomers can sign up for the Oct. 4 class.

“We plan on having these free classes every other Saturday,” she said.