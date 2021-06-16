It’s official: Edmonds Arts Festival set for Aug. 27-29

In light of the continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the Edmonds Arts Festival Board of Directors officially announced Wednesday that the Edmonds Arts Festival will take place from Aug. 27-29 in downtown Edmonds. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the artists who will be selling their original creations in this juried art festival, festival goers will have a chance to view and purchase award-winning art in the Gallery Artists exhibit. Performances will take place on the Main Stage, and food and drinks will be available for attendees at a variety of food booths.

“We are pleased that events have resulted in our ability to present our beloved festival this year,” said Festival President Barbara Norgaard-Reid. “It will be a little different than in the past, given what we’ve all been through, but you can expect the same local ambience and spirit, along with plentiful engaging art in our gallery and on the field.”

The festival is currently recruiting volunteers for a variety of roles, ranging from artist booth support through parking, transportation, and signage. The festival is run entirely by volunteers, and the involvement of the community is vital in its continued success. People interested in volunteering can learn more about the positions available and sign up for shifts at www.edmondsartsfestival.com/volunteer-festival.

The Edmonds Arts Festival isn’t just a fun summer event. Proceeds from the festival are donated to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, which uses the revenue to make grants to art educators, support other local community art and culture events, sponsor public art projects, and provide renewable scholarships to Edmonds students who are studying a visual arts-related curriculum in college.

The Edmonds Arts Festival also announced Wednesday that “The Bird Family” by artist Talula Perritt was chosen as this year’s festival student art poster. Talula is a student at Seaview Elementary School, where she will start fourth grade this fall. Talula said she enjoys doing art in school because she loves being creative and making pretty things. Her favorite talent is Irish dancing, and she’d like to someday learn to play the guitar. She mentioned that if she could have a super power, she’d like to be able to fly, and when asked what makes her happy, she replied, “My family.”

Talula’s original artwork can be seen and purchased at the 2021 Edmonds Arts Festival. Proceeds from the sales of posters support the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation’s Art Instruction Grants and Art Student Scholarships programs.

The Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community art fair to one of the most prestigious in the Pacific Northwest, attracting artists from across the nation and Canada. The festival provides a unique opportunity for patrons to meet artists and purchase their work in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking Puget Sound. It also offers free live entertainment, a juried gallery art exhibition and sale, and a nationally recognized juried student art exhibit.

For more information and festival updates, sign up for the email list at www.edmondsartsfestival.com/subscribe, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Visit the Edmonds Arts Festival Store for reprints of Festival poster art dating back to 1984 at www.edmondsartsfestival.com/festival-store. And you can support the Edmonds Arts Festival by visiting www.edmondsartsfestival.com and clicking the Donate button at the top of the page.