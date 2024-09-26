It’s time to nominate your favorites in the 2025 Best of Lynnwood contest

Share what you love about Lynnwood! From coffee shop to accountant to auto detailer, it’s time to submit your nominations for the Best of Lynnwood 2025.

Presented by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce with support from Lynnwood Today, the Best of Lynnwood will recognize those services, companies and people that make our city a special place to live, work and play.

Here’s how it works:

Between now and Oct. 24, nominate your favorites at BestofLynnwood.com — or scan the QR code below.

Then come back to BestofLynnwood.com Nov. 1-22 and vote for your favorite nominated businesses.

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications produced by Lynnwood Today, and they will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Lynnwood print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.

The deadline to submit nominations is Oct. 24, 2024. Watch Lynnwood Today for the list of nominees and your opportunity to vote for the Best of Lynnwood 2025.