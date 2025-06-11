Jabs, hooks and high fives: Title Boxing Club holds soft-punch opening in Lynnwood

Title Boxing Club held its first boxing fitness class in Lynnwood at the Alderwood Crossing Shopping Center Tuesday, with nearly 20 participants jabbing and punching heavy bags.

Coach Nathalie Ariadne, who has been a Muay Thai practitioner for more than six years, led the class with a series of warmups followed by basic boxing drills, including jabs, uppercuts, and slips and ducks.

“I just love to feel the energy that transfers to the bag and how much that I can develop my own strength because of this over here,” she said, pointing to the punching bags. “I feel more confident when I go out although I’m not going to fight outside.”

Owner Andrew R. Brown, a former finance manager at Microsoft, opened his first Title Boxing Club in Redmond in 2018. He said he chose Lynnwood as the club’s second location because he felt the city is a “potentially underserved community for fitness.”

Brown said that the boxing club business is a good fit for his lifestyle. “Our family is active,” Brown said, adding that he ran cross country in high school and college. “I was a commute-by-bike person. So fitness has been a big part of who I am. I felt like if we were going to do anything, it was either in fitness or education. And education, we didn’t really quite mesh with the opportunities that we saw, so fitness became the path that we tried.”

Jeremy Davis, the director of franchise sales for Title Boxing, visited Tuesday’s soft opening and met with the staff and participants. He said that Lynnwood’s demographics matched closely with comparable U.S. cities who have a boxing fitness business.

“I think we have specific demographics for different areas that we want to align with when opening up a club,” Davis said. These include education, income and male-to-female ratio.

“So comparing all those numbers together, [they] align with data from other comparable cities,” Davis said.

Ariadne and Brown both agree that they would like to build their own community in Lynnwood that revolves around physical fitness.

“I really wanted to be able to attract and guide more people to find their inner strength,” Ariadne said.

Brown thanked his team at Title Boxing for more than six years of service in Redmond – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe we can make the most of the [Lynnwood] location,” he said. “We like to branch out, participate in different activities, support nonprofit organizations by either running fundraisers in the club, going to participate in their 5k races, whatever it may be.”

Title Boxing Club in Lynnwood has 10 employees, including nine trainers and coaches. The classes also incorporate kickboxing and MMA-style techniques. You can see the class schedule here.