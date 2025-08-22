Jaime Mendez News: Aug. 22, 2025

Posted: August 22, 2025 5

In today’s headlines: The Trump administration’s plan to review 55 million visas, people arrested during recent local ICE operations, and upcoming weekend events.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME