Jaime Mendez News: Dec. 1, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
In today’s headlines: Anti-immigration threats from President Trump, an update on World Cup play, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez pleads guilty to drug trafficking and organized crime related to his role in Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel. Lopez is the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in the U.S. for drug trafficking.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.