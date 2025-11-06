Jaime Mendez News: Nov. 5, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
In today’s headlines: Impacts on air traffic 36 days into the government shutdown, the fatal crash of a UPS plane and the disappearing U.S. penny.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.