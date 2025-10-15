Jaime Mendez News: Oct. 15, 2025

Posted: October 15, 2025 8

In today’s headlines: A proposal in Washington state to notify employees about ICE arrivals in the workplace, road closures this weekend and the Big Shakeout.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME